The Best of Azania Mosaka Show

Dumped waste in developing nations


Guest: Prof Linda Godfrey - Principal Scientist at the CSIR

CODING IN SCHOOLS – A FAST TRACK TO THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION?

10 June 2019 3:27 PM
Living with schizophrenia and the way forward

10 June 2019 3:18 PM
Food Feature - The Marabi Club

10 June 2019 12:52 PM
702 Unplugged - Zarcia Zarcia Zacheus is a singer and songwriter, born in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, South Africa

7 June 2019 3:10 PM
Friday profile - Pepe Marais group chief creative officer at Joe Public Advertising agency Joe Public went bankrupt in 2009. Today it has a turnover of R700 million.

7 June 2019 2:53 PM
Knowler Knows - The hidden hazards of car hire

6 June 2019 3:05 PM
Recycling with Reclaimers

6 June 2019 2:35 PM
Masterclass on Vinyl Records

5 June 2019 3:06 PM
Worlds Apart or Partners is an initiative by Danny K and Kabelo

5 June 2019 2:05 PM
EWN Headlines
Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignations
Radebe, Cwele to 'serve ANC in other capacities' after resignations

Parliament confirmed that former members of the executive Jeff Radebe and Siyabonga Cwele had become the latest former ministers to resign as MPs.
Convicted wife killer Rob Packham to be sentenced on Wednesday
Convicted wife killer Rob Packham to be sentenced on Wednesday

Sentencing arguments wrapped up quickly in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.

State capture spotlight turns to Parliament's oversight role
State capture spotlight turns to Parliament's oversight role

Deputy Justice Raymond Zondo made the comment on Monday morning during the evidence of a senior Treasury official at the state capture commission of inquiry.

