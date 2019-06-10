The Best of Azania Mosaka Show

Living with schizophrenia and the way forward


Guest: Dr Kobus Roux - Psychiatrist

CODING IN SCHOOLS – A FAST TRACK TO THE FOURTH INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTION?

10 June 2019 3:27 PM
Dumped waste in developing nations

10 June 2019 3:10 PM
Food Feature - The Marabi Club

10 June 2019 12:52 PM
702 Unplugged - Zarcia Zarcia Zacheus is a singer and songwriter, born in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg, South Africa

7 June 2019 3:10 PM
Friday profile - Pepe Marais group chief creative officer at Joe Public Advertising agency Joe Public went bankrupt in 2009. Today it has a turnover of R700 million.

7 June 2019 2:53 PM
Knowler Knows - The hidden hazards of car hire

6 June 2019 3:05 PM
Recycling with Reclaimers

6 June 2019 2:35 PM
Masterclass on Vinyl Records

5 June 2019 3:06 PM
Worlds Apart or Partners is an initiative by Danny K and Kabelo

5 June 2019 2:05 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
EWN Headlines
MEC Maile opens criminal case against EFF’s Mashego
MEC Maile opens criminal case against EFF’s Mashego

Gauteng Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile said Mandisa Mashego called him a thug and a liar during the demolition of 80 illegal structures in Alexandra.

Family, friends of slain Forest High pupil to march against accused's bail
Family, friends of slain Forest High pupil to march against accused's bail

The Johannesburg Magistrates Court granted Mohamed Mwela R5,000 bail on Monday. The court said this was to allow him a chance to complete his mid-year exams.

Makana municipality suspects sabotage as residents continue to go without water
Makana municipality suspects sabotage as residents continue to go without water

Residents living on the East of Makhanda have been without water since last week and were calling on government to urgently address the matter.
