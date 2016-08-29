The Best of Azania Mosaka Show

Special schools for the gifted - pros and cons


  According to a report in the River this weekend Intellectually gifted children will have a school that caters for their extraordinary learning needs when the Gifted and Advanced Learning Academy of South Africa opens its doors in January next year. Founded by former teacher David Silman, the school aims to help children identified as having "exceptional cognitive ability" to maximise their intellect through a specially designed curriculum. Between 3% and 5% of all populations contain individuals who are intellectually gifted. "This translates into between 30,000 and 50,000 children being present in the system in each grade that can reasonably be [considered] as gifted, [and means] through all grades there are between 360,000 and 500,000 gifted children in South African schools."     

Car Feature - Advice and Valuations

Car Feature - Advice and Valuations

30 April 2019 3:22 PM
The neuroscientific power of clicks

The neuroscientific power of clicks

30 April 2019 2:35 PM
Documentary about young South African's who have grown up from 1994 till now

Documentary about young South African's who have grown up from 1994 till now

29 April 2019 3:16 PM
South African Workplace Habits – The Truth Revealed!

South African Workplace Habits – The Truth Revealed!

29 April 2019 2:13 PM
702 Unplugged - Josh Kempen

702 Unplugged - Josh Kempen

26 April 2019 3:05 PM
Friday Profile: William Smith

Friday Profile: William Smith

26 April 2019 2:42 PM
Food Feature - Tortellino D'oro13

Food Feature - Tortellino D'oro13

26 April 2019 1:42 PM
Help for KZN areas affected by Floods

Help for KZN areas affected by Floods

25 April 2019 3:16 PM
Knowler Knows Consumer

Knowler Knows Consumer

25 April 2019 3:07 PM
Political Party election songs

Political Party election songs

25 April 2019 2:36 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
DA admits retaining Western Cape won’t be easy
DA admits retaining Western Cape won’t be easy

The Western Cape is the only province run by the DA, but this time it might not be so clear-cut.
Sisulu to assess Cyclone Kenneth damage during Mozambique visit
Sisulu to assess Cyclone Kenneth damage during Mozambique visit

South Africa gave R135 million to the governments of Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi to help rescue and rebuilding operations after Cyclone Idai in March.
Ipid to appoint team to review high-profile cases referred to NPA
Ipid to appoint team to review high-profile cases referred to NPA

Former Ipid head Robert McBride raised concerns of prosecutorial bias when he recently testified at the state capture commission of inquiry.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us