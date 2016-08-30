In this week’s car feature, Nicol Louw, technical editor at CAR Magazine spoke with Azania about hybrid powertrains (internal combustion engines and electric motors) and why we are not seeing more diesel engines used in these applications.
Car Feature with Nicol Louw
