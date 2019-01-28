Make Money Mondays

Bidvest Wits coach and 3-time PSL winner Gavin Hunt opens up about money


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Hunt about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

SAMA winner Nomsa Mazwai opens up about her money and the Soweto Theatre

7 January 2019 8:03 PM
RMB and a paediatric surgeon from Baragwanath came together to save little lives

10 December 2018 8:07 PM
Lesetja Kganyago – the world’s best central banker - opens up about his money

3 December 2018 8:02 PM
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'

26 November 2018 8:07 PM
'The universe is an extremely high-risk investment by the Creator'

19 November 2018 8:05 PM
‘I don’t spend much. I drive an old car. I’ve never been in debt’

12 November 2018 8:03 PM
'Compound interest is just the most fascinating amazing thing about money'

29 October 2018 8:03 PM
'I’ve never invested in the stock exchange. I know it too well'

22 October 2018 8:07 PM
Idols judge Unathi Nkayi gets intimate - opens up about money, beliefs about it

15 October 2018 8:03 PM
