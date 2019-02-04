The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ngesi about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).
'Sexy, stylish, influential' Siv Ngesi shares a few very personal money secrets
|
Bidvest Wits coach and 3-time PSL winner Gavin Hunt opens up about money
|
28 January 2019 8:01 PM
|
SAMA winner Nomsa Mazwai opens up about her money and the Soweto Theatre
|
7 January 2019 8:03 PM
|
RMB and a paediatric surgeon from Baragwanath came together to save little lives
|
10 December 2018 8:07 PM
|
Lesetja Kganyago – the world’s best central banker - opens up about his money
|
3 December 2018 8:02 PM
|
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'
|
26 November 2018 8:07 PM
|
'The universe is an extremely high-risk investment by the Creator'
|
19 November 2018 8:05 PM
|
‘I don’t spend much. I drive an old car. I’ve never been in debt’
|
12 November 2018 8:03 PM
|
'Compound interest is just the most fascinating amazing thing about money'
|
29 October 2018 8:03 PM
|
'I’ve never invested in the stock exchange. I know it too well'
|
22 October 2018 8:07 PM