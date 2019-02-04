Make Money Mondays

'Sexy, stylish, influential' Siv Ngesi shares a few very personal money secrets


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ngesi about his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Bidvest Wits coach and 3-time PSL winner Gavin Hunt opens up about money

28 January 2019 8:01 PM
SAMA winner Nomsa Mazwai opens up about her money and the Soweto Theatre

7 January 2019 8:03 PM
RMB and a paediatric surgeon from Baragwanath came together to save little lives

10 December 2018 8:07 PM
Lesetja Kganyago – the world’s best central banker - opens up about his money

3 December 2018 8:02 PM
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'

26 November 2018 8:07 PM
'The universe is an extremely high-risk investment by the Creator'

19 November 2018 8:05 PM
‘I don’t spend much. I drive an old car. I’ve never been in debt’

12 November 2018 8:03 PM
'Compound interest is just the most fascinating amazing thing about money'

29 October 2018 8:03 PM
'I’ve never invested in the stock exchange. I know it too well'

22 October 2018 8:07 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

#WaterWatch

State Capture Inquiry

