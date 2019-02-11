Make Money Mondays

Bruce Fordyce – one South Africa’s all-time greats - bares his soul about money


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fordyce about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

'Sexy, stylish, influential' Siv Ngesi shares a few very personal money secrets

'Sexy, stylish, influential' Siv Ngesi shares a few very personal money secrets

4 February 2019 8:03 PM
Bidvest Wits coach and 3-time PSL winner Gavin Hunt opens up about money

Bidvest Wits coach and 3-time PSL winner Gavin Hunt opens up about money

28 January 2019 8:01 PM
SAMA winner Nomsa Mazwai opens up about her money and the Soweto Theatre

SAMA winner Nomsa Mazwai opens up about her money and the Soweto Theatre

7 January 2019 8:03 PM
RMB and a paediatric surgeon from Baragwanath came together to save little lives

RMB and a paediatric surgeon from Baragwanath came together to save little lives

10 December 2018 8:07 PM
Lesetja Kganyago – the world’s best central banker - opens up about his money

Lesetja Kganyago – the world’s best central banker - opens up about his money

3 December 2018 8:02 PM
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'

'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'

26 November 2018 8:07 PM
'The universe is an extremely high-risk investment by the Creator'

'The universe is an extremely high-risk investment by the Creator'

19 November 2018 8:05 PM
‘I don’t spend much. I drive an old car. I’ve never been in debt’

‘I don’t spend much. I drive an old car. I’ve never been in debt’

12 November 2018 8:03 PM
'Compound interest is just the most fascinating amazing thing about money'

'Compound interest is just the most fascinating amazing thing about money'

29 October 2018 8:03 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 60.5. Find out more about how to save water.
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
Win
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro
Back to Office with CapeTalk and Makro

If you’re a start-up, small business or entrepreneur, we want to give you a R25 000 office makeover.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!
Play the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk now!

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back! Play online to enter now!
Events
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg
Zolani From Freshlyground at Backsberg

On 24 February, Zolani from Freshlyground will be taking to the stage as part of Backsberg’s 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented...
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg
Bottomless Coffee Band at Backsberg

Enjoy a glass of wine while taking in a performance by Bottomless Coffee at Backsberg's 10th annual Picnic Concerts presented by C...
Beatenberg at Backsberg
Beatenberg at Backsberg

Beatenberg takes to the stage as part of Backsberg's 10th Annual Picnic Concerts presented by CapeTalk - fun for the whole family!
CapeTalk Norval Foundation
CapeTalk Norval Foundation

Norval Foundation Museum summer offerings
EWN Headlines
ANC WC to protest outside legislature during Zille’s Sopa
ANC WC to protest outside legislature during Zille’s Sopa

ANC's provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs says Zille's last Sopa will be a whitewash of her 10-year term in government.

SA religious leaders discuss regulatory framework for sector
SA religious leaders discuss regulatory framework for sector

The CRL Commission has convened a summit with religious leaders from across the country at the Rhema Bible Church in Randburg.
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa
Stop land expropriation without compensation, FF+ tells Ramaphosa

At a dinner at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Ramaphosa intimated the country had lost almost a decade of growth and development under Zuma.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us