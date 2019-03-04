Make Money Mondays

Kahn Morbee (real name 'Dingaan') of The Parlotones opens up about his money


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Morbee about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Going broke scares me, because I've been there - Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson

Going broke scares me, because I've been there - Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson

25 February 2019 8:06 PM
Bruce Fordyce – one South Africa’s all-time greats - bares his soul about money

Bruce Fordyce – one South Africa’s all-time greats - bares his soul about money

11 February 2019 8:04 PM
'Sexy, stylish, influential' Siv Ngesi shares a few very personal money secrets

'Sexy, stylish, influential' Siv Ngesi shares a few very personal money secrets

4 February 2019 8:03 PM
Bidvest Wits coach and 3-time PSL winner Gavin Hunt opens up about money

Bidvest Wits coach and 3-time PSL winner Gavin Hunt opens up about money

28 January 2019 8:01 PM
SAMA winner Nomsa Mazwai opens up about her money and the Soweto Theatre

SAMA winner Nomsa Mazwai opens up about her money and the Soweto Theatre

7 January 2019 8:03 PM
RMB and a paediatric surgeon from Baragwanath came together to save little lives

RMB and a paediatric surgeon from Baragwanath came together to save little lives

10 December 2018 8:07 PM
Lesetja Kganyago – the world’s best central banker - opens up about his money

Lesetja Kganyago – the world’s best central banker - opens up about his money

3 December 2018 8:02 PM
'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'

'I’m very conscious about how I spend. I don’t buy fancy cars. I buy bargains'

26 November 2018 8:07 PM
'The universe is an extremely high-risk investment by the Creator'

'The universe is an extremely high-risk investment by the Creator'

19 November 2018 8:05 PM
Features
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her expert advice on those things consumers really need insights on.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 56%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Coligny murder witness stands by testimony, claims there were attempts on life
Coligny murder witness stands by testimony, claims there were attempts on life

In an exclusive interview with EWN, Bonakele Pakisi maintained he reflected exactly what he saw in April 2017 when 15-year-old Matlhomola Moshoeu was killed

Montclair murders: No signs of break-in, say police
Montclair murders: No signs of break-in, say police

Authorities responded to a call at Islesworth Avenue where the gruesome discovery of five bullet-ridden bodies was made.
McBride laid solid foundation for Ipid, Parly committee told
McBride laid solid foundation for Ipid, Parly committee told

Newly appointed Ipid acting head Victor Senna assured MPs that their efforts to expose police corruption and crime won't be affected as a result of Robert McBride's departure.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us