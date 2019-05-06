Make Money Mondays

'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'


Bruce Whitfield interviews Flux Trends founder Dion Chang about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures.).

'Most South Africans will complain about South Africa when they are elsewhere'

29 April 2019 8:06 PM
A lack of money scares me - Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye Stillwater

15 April 2019 8:03 PM
Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it

8 April 2019 8:02 PM
'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'

1 April 2019 8:04 PM
My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick

25 March 2019 8:33 PM
I come from having very little, to having a lot - Craig Gradidge

18 March 2019 8:02 PM
Former Morning Live co-anchor Tracy Going opens up, gets vulnerable about money

11 March 2019 8:02 PM
Kahn Morbee (real name 'Dingaan') of The Parlotones opens up about his money

4 March 2019 8:05 PM
Going broke scares me, because I've been there - Darren 'Whackhead' Simpson

25 February 2019 8:06 PM
