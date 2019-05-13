Make Money Mondays

'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'


The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lira about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

6 May 2019 8:02 PM
'Most South Africans will complain about South Africa when they are elsewhere'

29 April 2019 8:06 PM
A lack of money scares me - Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye Stillwater

15 April 2019 8:03 PM
Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it

8 April 2019 8:02 PM
'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'

1 April 2019 8:04 PM
My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick

25 March 2019 8:33 PM
I come from having very little, to having a lot - Craig Gradidge

18 March 2019 8:02 PM
Former Morning Live co-anchor Tracy Going opens up, gets vulnerable about money

11 March 2019 8:02 PM
Kahn Morbee (real name 'Dingaan') of The Parlotones opens up about his money

4 March 2019 8:05 PM
