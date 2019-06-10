Make Money Mondays

SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire


Magda Wierzycka – Sygnia’s renegade CEO – on her attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Celebrity chef Reuben Riffel on food, of course, but also on money

27 May 2019 8:06 PM
My dad was a slave to his job - Paddy Upton (famed cricket coach)

20 May 2019 8:05 PM
'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'

13 May 2019 8:02 PM
'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

6 May 2019 8:02 PM
'Most South Africans will complain about South Africa when they are elsewhere'

29 April 2019 8:06 PM
A lack of money scares me - Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye Stillwater

15 April 2019 8:03 PM
Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it

8 April 2019 8:02 PM
'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'

1 April 2019 8:04 PM
My daughter (10) and son (5) must start working early - Riky Rick

25 March 2019 8:33 PM
