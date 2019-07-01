Make Money Mondays

'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'


Personal finance author Sam Beckbessinger opens up about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

10 June 2019 8:01 PM
Celebrity chef Reuben Riffel on food, of course, but also on money

27 May 2019 8:06 PM
My dad was a slave to his job - Paddy Upton (famed cricket coach)

20 May 2019 8:05 PM
'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'

13 May 2019 8:02 PM
'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

6 May 2019 8:02 PM
'Most South Africans will complain about South Africa when they are elsewhere'

29 April 2019 8:06 PM
A lack of money scares me - Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye Stillwater

15 April 2019 8:03 PM
Jeremy Mansfield gets real about his money and beliefs about it

8 April 2019 8:02 PM
'We had a disdain for money. Material possessions counted for so little'

1 April 2019 8:04 PM
EWN Headlines
Alleged Durban cop killers to appear in court on Tuesday
Alleged Durban cop killers to appear in court on Tuesday

Khanyisani Mpanza appeared at the Verulam Magistrates Court on Monday after he was arrested last week.

ANC councillor begins 5-year jail sentence for fraud, money laundering
ANC councillor begins 5-year jail sentence for fraud, money laundering

Bongo Nombiba took his case all the way to the Constitutional Court, but last month his luck ran out.

Bafana Afcon hopes hang in the balance after Morocco defeat
Bafana Afcon hopes hang in the balance after Morocco defeat

Bafana Bafana's hope of reaching the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations is out of their hands, after losing 1-0 to Morocco on Monday.
