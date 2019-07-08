Make Money Mondays

'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'


Heinz Winckler - the 1st winner of SA Idols - discusses his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

What does Phuthi Mahanyele (Naspers SA's brand new CEO) hope for... and fear?

What does Phuthi Mahanyele (Naspers SA's brand new CEO) hope for... and fear?

4 July 2019 2:35 PM
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'

'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'

1 July 2019 8:14 PM
SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

10 June 2019 8:01 PM
Celebrity chef Reuben Riffel on food, of course, but also on money

Celebrity chef Reuben Riffel on food, of course, but also on money

27 May 2019 8:06 PM
My dad was a slave to his job - Paddy Upton (famed cricket coach)

My dad was a slave to his job - Paddy Upton (famed cricket coach)

20 May 2019 8:05 PM
'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'

'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'

13 May 2019 8:02 PM
'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

6 May 2019 8:02 PM
'Most South Africans will complain about South Africa when they are elsewhere'

'Most South Africans will complain about South Africa when they are elsewhere'

29 April 2019 8:06 PM
A lack of money scares me - Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye Stillwater

A lack of money scares me - Neal Froneman, CEO - Sibanye Stillwater

15 April 2019 8:03 PM
Features
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Absa Insights 2019
Absa Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!
Great small business advice - thanks to Nedbank Business Ignite!

Business growth expert Tshepo Phakathi has shared small business advice that not only the Ignite finalists should be exposed to!
Win
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk
PPS Dream Quiz on Cape Talk

BIG dreams start SMALL! So whether you dream of starting your own business or saving for your dream holiday – this is your start!
EWN Headlines
Mnangagwa & Ramaphosa discuss Zimbabwe's growing power crisis
Mnangagwa & Ramaphosa discuss Zimbabwe's growing power crisis

Zimbabwe was experiencing daily power cuts of around 18 hours due to reduced generating capacity.
Talks on future of e-tolls hard & robust, says Mbalula
Talks on future of e-tolls hard & robust, says Mbalula

While addressing reporters earlier on Monday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said the finance minister’s hardened attitude towards the debate was understandable.

DA threatens to stop Zandile Gumede from returning to office
DA threatens to stop Zandile Gumede from returning to office

Ethekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede was forced by the African National Congress in KwaZulu-Natal to take a 30-day special leave, which lapsed on Tuesday.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us