Make Money Mondays

I haven’t saved. I intend to work well into my 100s - Leon Louw (FMF)


Bruce Whitfield talks to Leon Louw (Free Market Foundation) about his attitude toward money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)

'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'

8 July 2019 8:21 PM
What does Phuthi Mahanyele (Naspers SA's brand new CEO) hope for... and fear?

4 July 2019 2:35 PM
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'

1 July 2019 8:14 PM
SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

10 June 2019 8:01 PM
Celebrity chef Reuben Riffel on food, of course, but also on money

27 May 2019 8:06 PM
My dad was a slave to his job - Paddy Upton (famed cricket coach)

20 May 2019 8:05 PM
'I've been poor. I remember the angst, the depression'

13 May 2019 8:02 PM
'I’m a Buddhist. I have respect for the transience of life, and wealth'

6 May 2019 8:02 PM
'Most South Africans will complain about South Africa when they are elsewhere'

29 April 2019 8:06 PM
