The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Nicola Kleyn (Gibs) about her attitude toward money and beliefs about it.
'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'
|
'‘Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'
|
22 July 2019 8:08 PM
|
I haven’t saved. I intend to work well into my 100s - Leon Louw (FMF)
|
15 July 2019 8:08 PM
|
'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'
|
8 July 2019 8:21 PM
|
What does Phuthi Mahanyele (Naspers SA's brand new CEO) hope for... and fear?
|
4 July 2019 2:35 PM
|
1 July 2019 8:14 PM
|
SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire
|
10 June 2019 8:01 PM
|
Celebrity chef Reuben Riffel on food, of course, but also on money
|
27 May 2019 8:06 PM
|
My dad was a slave to his job - Paddy Upton (famed cricket coach)
|
20 May 2019 8:05 PM
|
13 May 2019 8:02 PM