Make Money Mondays

'I get anxious when people talk to me about money'


Bruce Whitfield interviews comedian Anne Hirsch about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

29 July 2019 8:06 PM
'‘Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

22 July 2019 8:08 PM
I haven’t saved. I intend to work well into my 100s - Leon Louw (FMF)

15 July 2019 8:08 PM
'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'

8 July 2019 8:21 PM
What does Phuthi Mahanyele (Naspers SA's brand new CEO) hope for... and fear?

4 July 2019 2:35 PM
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'

1 July 2019 8:14 PM
SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

10 June 2019 8:01 PM
Celebrity chef Reuben Riffel on food, of course, but also on money

27 May 2019 8:06 PM
My dad was a slave to his job - Paddy Upton (famed cricket coach)

20 May 2019 8:05 PM
