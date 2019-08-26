Make Money Mondays

I love the people. They might not love me – Randall Abrahams (SA Idols judge)


Idols SA’s "angry judge" Randall Abrahams talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

'I get anxious when people talk to me about money'

19 August 2019 8:03 PM
'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

29 July 2019 8:06 PM
'‘Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

22 July 2019 8:08 PM
I haven’t saved. I intend to work well into my 100s - Leon Louw (FMF)

15 July 2019 8:08 PM
'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'

8 July 2019 8:21 PM
What does Phuthi Mahanyele (Naspers SA's brand new CEO) hope for... and fear?

4 July 2019 2:35 PM
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'

1 July 2019 8:14 PM
SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

10 June 2019 8:01 PM
Celebrity chef Reuben Riffel on food, of course, but also on money

27 May 2019 8:06 PM
Features
The Future of Education, with Africa Melane
As part of the iMadiba Project sponsored by Sanlam, Africa Melane hosts a conversation with thought-leaders in education.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
A wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Absa Insights 2019
Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
John Maytham's Book Reviews
John shares his favourite books of the week.
