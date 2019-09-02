Make Money Mondays

Make Money Mondays


Guest: Marc Wainer | Executive Director at Madison Property Fund Managers

I love the people. They might not love me – Randall Abrahams (SA Idols judge)

26 August 2019 8:11 PM
'I get anxious when people talk to me about money'

19 August 2019 8:03 PM
'My mom was passionate about investing. We listened to share prices every day'

29 July 2019 8:06 PM
'‘Old Mutual claimed they were the cheapest. They were the most expensive!'

22 July 2019 8:08 PM
I haven’t saved. I intend to work well into my 100s - Leon Louw (FMF)

15 July 2019 8:08 PM
'Ungratefulness... we’ve already made mistakes teaching our kids about money'

8 July 2019 8:21 PM
What does Phuthi Mahanyele (Naspers SA's brand new CEO) hope for... and fear?

4 July 2019 2:35 PM
'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'

1 July 2019 8:14 PM
SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

10 June 2019 8:01 PM
12 trucks impounded in CT amid truck drivers’ protests
12 trucks impounded in CT amid truck drivers’ protests

A truck blocked the main road in Philippi, while another was hijacked in Delft and looted by residents on Monday morning.
Over R2 billion budgeted for rates rebates, indigent relief for CT residents
Over R2 billion budgeted for rates rebates, indigent relief for CT residents

Property owners who are dependent on pensions or social grants may qualify for a rates discount.
Mboweni shuts down journalist on strategic economic plan
Mboweni shuts down journalist on strategic economic plan

A journalist from 'The Daily Maverick' asked if South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni was receiving enough support for his plan which looked at possible structural reforms to boost economic growth.
