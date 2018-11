08 November 2018.

8 November 2018 8:24 PM

Dr. Somadoda Fikeni, political analyst talks on Pravin Gordhan's leaked affidavit which reveals his meeting with the Gupta's and Zuma's plans on tax payer’s money. Jomo Sono, Soccer legend and Owner at Jomo Cosmo discusses his involvement behind TV2GO, a new free to air internet streaming service and how it works.