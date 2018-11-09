09 November 2018.

Karyn Maughan, Times Live’s journalist reports on former president Jacob Zuma losing his application for leave to appeal a judgment that said he should pay the costs of reviewing Thuli Madonsela's remedial action for the institution of the state capture inquiry. Kevin Lings, Stanlib’s chief economist discusses the implications of the fuel price being slashed.
