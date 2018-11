13 November 2018 8:20 PM

Sipho Maseko, Telkom’s CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results and the evolution of the company in the next five years. MTN’s CEO, Rob Shuter on the company’s relationship Nigerian regulators and whether they are on the verge of being chased out its biggest market. Chaos Theory’s MD, Andrew Ross and Bruce Whitfield test the efficiency of Food Delivery Apps.