Cas Coovadia, MD of the Banking Association of SA and Nic Borain, an independent political analyst, analyse the consequences of the adoption of a resolution on land expropriation without compensation. Fani Titi, Investec’s new joint-CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results and discusses its growth strategy under new leadership.
15 November 2018.
