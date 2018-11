16 November 2018 7:16 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex the ability of government to undertake expropriation without compensation (EWC). Ciaran Ryan, investigative journalist reports on Transnet pension funds’ R100bn dagger pointed at the heart of SA R100 billion – that’s what Transnet owes pensioners, who are dying off at the rate of 300 to 400 a month.