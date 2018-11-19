19 November 2018 8:17 PM

Professor David Block, an astronomer and highly sought-after motivational speaker discusses career path his philosophy towards investing and saving. Award Winning Investigative journalist and editor of Financial Mail, Rob Rose will take Bruce Whitfield through the dark-scandalous-inner working of ailing Steinhoff in his new book, Steinheist. Chief executives of a chicken broiler, Astral Foods and the country’s largest private hospital network, Netcare will take Bruce Whitfield through their respective company results and how they are keeping their heads above water in this tough economic climate.