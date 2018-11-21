The Money Show

21 November 2018.


Kimi Makwetu, Auditor General discusses the national and provincial audit results for the 2017/2018 and elaborates why he is calling for an urgent intervention when it comes to the education, health and public works departments and TVET colleges Zuko Mandlakazi, founder of Senso (this week’s shapeshifter) who discussed on his upbringing, failures and the success of his business.

20 November 2018.

20 November 2018.

20 November 2018 8:18 PM
19 November 2018.

19 November 2018.

19 November 2018 8:17 PM
16 November 2018.

16 November 2018.

16 November 2018 7:16 PM
15 November 2018.

15 November 2018.

15 November 2018 8:18 PM
14 November 2018.

14 November 2018.

14 November 2018 8:22 PM
13 November 2018.

13 November 2018.

13 November 2018 8:20 PM
12 November 2018.

12 November 2018.

12 November 2018 8:19 PM
09 November 2018.

09 November 2018.

9 November 2018 7:20 PM
08 November 2018.

08 November 2018.

8 November 2018 8:24 PM
Features
State Capture Inquiry
State Capture Inquiry

Everything you need to know about the State Capture Inquiry.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler
ConsumerTalk with Wendy Knowler

Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator
2018 Nedbank Business Accelerator

Helping successful, established entrepreneurs take their businesses to the next level.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Winter rains see Cape dam levels rise to 70%. Find out more about how to save water.
Win
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk
The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast with Cape Talk

The Nedbank Franchise Business Breakfast on Cape Talk.
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019
Submit your questions for the Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk in 2019

The Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk is back and it’s the perfect opportunity to prove your brainpower!

EWN Headlines
ANC to celebrate 107th anniversary at Moses Mabhida
ANC to celebrate 107th anniversary at Moses Mabhida

The annual party celebration will be used by President Cyril Ramaphosa to launch the organisation's election manifesto and official album for the campaign trail.

Eskom making progress in cleaning house, says Hadebe
Eskom making progress in cleaning house, says Hadebe

The power utility is reviewing coal and supplier contracts, and 97 employees have already been shown the door.

NW boy who stabbed grade 1 learner to death arrested
NW boy who stabbed grade 1 learner to death arrested

It’s understood the grade 11 pupil had been in a relationship with the victim's older sister and the couple had recently broken up.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us