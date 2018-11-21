21 November 2018 8:23 PM

Kimi Makwetu, Auditor General discusses the national and provincial audit results for the 2017/2018 and elaborates why he is calling for an urgent intervention when it comes to the education, health and public works departments and TVET colleges Zuko Mandlakazi, founder of Senso (this week’s shapeshifter) who discussed on his upbringing, failures and the success of his business.