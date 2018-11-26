26 November 2018 8:19 PM

Legendary Musician, Sipho “Hostix” Mabuse takes Bruce Whitfield through his life’s journey, discusses his worst and best decision involving money and also shares how he invests and saves for a rainy day. Leon Lourens, CEO of Pepkor takes Bruce through the company’s financial results and gives an update on the group’s continuing courtroom with former business partners - founders of Mr. Tekkie. Gus Silber, an award-winning journalist, editor, speechwriter and author talks about his latest book; The Disruptors: Social entrepreneurs reinventing business and society.