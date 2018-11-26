Legendary Musician, Sipho “Hostix” Mabuse takes Bruce Whitfield through his life’s journey, discusses his worst and best decision involving money and also shares how he invests and saves for a rainy day. Leon Lourens, CEO of Pepkor takes Bruce through the company’s financial results and gives an update on the group’s continuing courtroom with former business partners - founders of Mr. Tekkie. Gus Silber, an award-winning journalist, editor, speechwriter and author talks about his latest book; The Disruptors: Social entrepreneurs reinventing business and society.
26 November 2018.
|
27 November 2018 8:23 PM
|
23 November 2018 7:20 PM
|
22 November 2018 8:24 PM
|
21 November 2018 8:23 PM
|
20 November 2018 8:18 PM
|
19 November 2018 8:17 PM
|
16 November 2018 7:16 PM
|
15 November 2018 8:18 PM
|
14 November 2018 8:22 PM