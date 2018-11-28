28 November 2018.

Gabriel Bernarde of Viceroy Research share his reason on why the research group thinks the JSE-listed NEPI Rockcastle - one of the largest real-estate investment portfolios in Eastern Europe – is overstating its profits from Romania. Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu, Chairman at KPMG South Africa discusses the management changes at KPMG and how the company is recovering from the effects of state-capture. Joe Cloete, CEO of Shamwari Private Nature Reserve talks about his career path and the growth strategy on the nature reserve.
