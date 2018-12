05 December 2018.

5 December 2018 8:21 PM

Abel Sithole, Government Employees Pension Fund’s Principal executive officer the financial state of the fund as it writes-off billions in investments. Khulu Phasiwe, Eskom Spokesperson explains why they want the government to take on about R100 billions of its debts as part of their rescue plan. Eben Uys, Co-founder of MAD Giant speaks on his upbringing and how he discovered the craft brewery MAD Giant.