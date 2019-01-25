2019-01-25

Paul Clark, Fund Manager of African Equities at Ashburton Investments tells Bruce Whitfield that World Economic Forum has flagged for Africa to reduce non-tariff trade barriers and Abdullah Verachia faculty, Gordon Institute of Business Science discusses President Cyril Ramaphosa’s visit to India.
