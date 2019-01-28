2019-01-28

Dennis Davis, Chair at Tax Review Committee discusses what tax revolt may mean for South Africa. Prof. Damian Hughes author of The Barcelona Way. The book reveals the key principles that have defined FC Barcelona’s success and shows how the DNA of a winning team can be successfully applied to any working environment, with dramatic results. Gavin Hunt, Bidvest Wits head coach talks about values and philosophy towards investing
