30 - 01 - 2019

General Bantu Holomisa, President of the United Democratic Movement and Sam Sole, Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism discuss the latest revaluations at the Public Investments Corporation Inquiry implicating Dr. Dan Matjila (PIC’s ex-CEO).
