2019 - 02 - 06

Roger Baxter, CEO of Minerals Council of SA discusses the state of mining industry and responds to comments and assurances made by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Jacques Vermeulen, CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa talks about his career path and the beverage industry.
