2019 - 02 - 18

18 February 2019 8:14 PM

Cas Coovadia, Managing Director of Banking Association of South Africa talk about the implications of SA financial institutions closing down Bosasa banking accounts. Chris Griffith, chief executive of Anglo-American Platinum takes Bruce Whitfield through his company’s financial results and gives a general update on the health of the mining industry. Freek Robinson, Veteran Current Affairs Journalist talk about his upbringing and philosophies towards money and investing.