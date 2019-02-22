2019-02-22

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Financial Mail’s Deputy Editor discusses the malfeasances at Eskom for over decade and the possible solutions for the power utility. Bruce Whitfield recaps the business and financial highlights of the week before playing the Brutal Biz Quiz with listeners.
How it works – The National Budget with a former deputy director general of Treasury
