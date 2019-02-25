2019 - 02 - 25

Walter Volker, Payments Association Of SA’s Chief Executive, Songezo Zibi, Absa’s Spokesperson and Dr. Christoph Nieuwoudt, Chief Executive of FNB Consumer discuss how they are tackling debit order fraud against banking customers. Darren Simpson, KFM’s host share his philosophies towards investing and saving money.
