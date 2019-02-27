2019 - 02 - 27

27 February 2019 8:16 PM

Phillip Retief, CEO of Van Loveren, this week’s Shapeshifter, tells the story of being one of the four cousins that later launched the Four Cousins range of wines, which today is one of the county’s biggest selling bottled wine brands. Tim Jacobs, Multichoice’s CFO discusses the group’s unbundling from Napers and listing on the JSE.