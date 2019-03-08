Rob Shuter, MTN’s Group CEO discusses the issues the group faced this financial season and plan to focus more on streaming and instant messaging to stay ahead. Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu, KPMG South Africa’s Chairman talk about the auditing company’s status report on turning the company around after it had been tainted by state capture saga.
07 March 2018
|
11 March 2019 8:22 PM
|
8 March 2019 7:36 PM
|
7 March 2019 12:37 PM
|
5 March 2019 8:48 PM
|
How Luno outgrew Cape Town for London, handling Bitcoin billions in 40 countries
|
5 March 2019 8:00 PM
|
4 March 2019 8:26 PM
|
1 March 2019 7:26 PM
|
28 February 2019 8:17 PM
|
27 February 2019 8:16 PM