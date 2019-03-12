2019 - 03 - 12

The Money Show

Allan Pulleinger, FirstRand’s CEO tells Bruce Whitfield how the banks survived a muted economic growth this fiscal year and how he plans grow the company. Craig Parker, Economist and Research Director with Frost and Sullivan discusses the boom and bust of SA’s construction sector.  Maarten van Doesburgh, Founder of Agava talks about how he distills tequila in South Africa. 

14 March 2019 8:30 PM
13 March 2019 8:20 PM
11 March 2019 8:22 PM
8 March 2019 7:36 PM
8 March 2019 2:20 PM
7 March 2019 12:37 PM
5 March 2019 8:48 PM
How Luno outgrew Cape Town for London, handling Bitcoin billions in 40 countries

5 March 2019 8:00 PM
4 March 2019 8:26 PM
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem
Random Acts of Kindness with Dis-Chem

Nominate a charity that you feel is in desperate need of help.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle
Celebrate World As Young As You Feel Day with CapeTalk & Evergreen Lifestyle

You only live once and this World As Young As You Feel Day, CapeTalk and award-winning retirement village Evergreen Lifestyle want...
