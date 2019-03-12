2019 - 03 - 12

12 March 2019 8:16 PM

Allan Pulleinger, FirstRand’s CEO tells Bruce Whitfield how the banks survived a muted economic growth this fiscal year and how he plans grow the company. Craig Parker, Economist and Research Director with Frost and Sullivan discusses the boom and bust of SA’s construction sector. Maarten van Doesburgh, Founder of Agava talks about how he distills tequila in South Africa.