Ettiene Le Roux, Chief Economist with RMB discusses the reasons why business confidence plunged to a two-year low. Stephen Van Coller, CEO of EOH Holdings talks about his career path and challenges of turning EOH around. JP Landman, Political & Trend Analyst takes Bruce Whitfield through the history of Eskom and the looting that happened at the state power utility.
2019 - 03 - 13
