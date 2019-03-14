2019 - 03 - 14

Funeka Montjane, CEO Of Personal & Business Banking at Standard Bank explains the lender plans to close 91 branches by the end of June and possibly slash 1200 jobs. Mxolisi Mgojo, Exxaro Resources takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results and the future of the coal mining industry.
