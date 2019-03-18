The Money Show

2019 - 03 - 18


Steinhoff happened while SA was praised for auditing standards and governance. Dr Steven Firer, Corporate Reporting Specialist discusses how to prevent the next con? Mohsin Tajbhai, Grand Parade Investments’ acting CEO says his company wants to focus on making Burger King franchises profitable, as it liquidates Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins, which counted losses over R70-million. Anthony Leeming, Sun International Group’s CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results. Sun International has reduced the value of its flagship asset, Sun City, by R306m after that unit slipped into an operating loss in 2018.

29 March 2019.

29 March 2019.

29 March 2019 7:23 PM
2019 - 03 - 28

2019 - 03 - 28

28 March 2019 8:19 PM
2019 - 03 - 27

2019 - 03 - 27

27 March 2019 8:23 PM
2019 - 03 - 26

2019 - 03 - 26

26 March 2019 8:18 PM
2019 - 03 - 25

2019 - 03 - 25

25 March 2019 8:24 PM
2019 - 03 - 22

2019 - 03 - 22

22 March 2019 8:28 PM
2019 - 03 - 20

2019 - 03 - 20

20 March 2019 8:18 PM
2019 - 03 - 19

2019 - 03 - 19

19 March 2019 8:22 PM
2019 - 03 - 15

2019 - 03 - 15

15 March 2019 7:46 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
ABSA Insights 2019
ABSA Insights 2019

Demonstrating Absa's global reach and expertise, providing access to corners of industries we wouldn’t necessarily have access to.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
Win
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk
World View with Adam Gilchrist on CapeTalk

Emirates Business delivers Adam Gilchrist to the Breakfast Show each weekday at 07:42am.
EWN Headlines
Moody’s SA rating delay welcomed amid fears of weaker rand
Moody’s SA rating delay welcomed amid fears of weaker rand

Economist Goolam Ballim said that the upcoming elections will be defining for South Africa's investment market depending on the outcome.
First cholera death recorded since cyclone hit Mozambique port, cases double
First cholera death recorded since cyclone hit Mozambique port, cases double

Cyclone Idai smashed into Beira on 14 March, unleashing catastrophic flooding and killing more than 700 people in Mozambique, Zimbabwe and Malawi.
Malema on xenophobia: Stop attacking our brothers & sisters from Africa
Malema on xenophobia: Stop attacking our brothers & sisters from Africa

EFF leader Julius Malema’s anti-xenophobic stance and his African ideology has attracted the support of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) organisation.
Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us