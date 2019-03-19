Christo Wiese, Steinhoff International’s Former Chairman and Alexander Reus, managing partner of international law firm DRRT (representatives of the International Steinhoff Litigation Group) discuss the findings of PwC’s forensic report on the collapse of Steinhoff in 2017.
2019 - 03 - 19
|
1 April 2019 8:21 PM
|
29 March 2019 7:23 PM
|
28 March 2019 8:19 PM
|
27 March 2019 8:23 PM
|
26 March 2019 8:18 PM
|
25 March 2019 8:24 PM
|
22 March 2019 8:28 PM
|
20 March 2019 8:18 PM
|
18 March 2019 8:23 PM