Rosalind Lake, Norton Rose’s director and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, Tourism Business Council of SA’s discuss a newly published Tourism Amendment Bill that aims to regulate AirBnb and may even lead to limits on the number of nights that a guest can stay or how much income an Airbnb earns. Neal Froneman, Sibanye Stillwater’s CEO discuss the mining sector and his philosophies towards investing and saving money.
15 April 2019.
