17 April 2019.

Richard Spoor, South African activist and human rights attorney discusses Class action summons issued against Tiger Brands and gives an update of what the plaintiffs will be up against. Joel Bregman, director of My Vote Counts reveals who has been funding which political parties ahead of the general elections. Vikesh Ramsunder, Clicks Group’s new CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results.
