Chris Maroleni, SABC’s outgoing Chief of operations shares his next plans after he was suddenly fired by the national broadcaster. Stuart Theobald, Financial Analyst and Chairman of Intellidex discusses rumours that Maria Ramos, Absa Group’s former CEO might return to the public sector.
23 April 2019.
