Marianne Merten, journalist with Daily Maverick explains how Eskom nearly pushed South Africa to the edge of financial collapse during the stage 4 episode in March. Phetheni Nkuna, Senior Associate at Hogan Lovells discusses the fate of Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and its members if it deregistered.
25 April 2019.
|
24 April 2019 8:16 PM
|
23 April 2019 8:16 PM
|
18 April 2019 8:15 PM
|
17 April 2019 8:15 PM
|
16 April 2019 8:17 PM
|
15 April 2019 8:15 PM
|
12 April 2019 7:13 PM
|
11 April 2019 8:15 PM
|
10 April 2019 8:19 PM