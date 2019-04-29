29 April 2019.

Samuel Seeff,Seeff Properties chairman explains why the housing agents want the 2019 general elections need to come and go as soon as possible because they are putting damper on the property market. Sylvester Chauke, founder of DNA brands Architects talks about his career path, investments and money saving strategies.
