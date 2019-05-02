The Money Show

02 May 2019.


Nedbank Group’s CEO Mike Brown explains how new banking laws may affect lenders and customers.  Prof Mikael Samuelsson, Director of the Solution Space at Graduate School of Business at UCT talk about SA’s upcoming general elections are affecting investment decisions in the country.  

01 May 2019.

01 May 2019.

1 May 2019 8:12 PM
30 April 2019.

30 April 2019.

30 April 2019 8:14 PM
29 April 2019.

29 April 2019.

29 April 2019 8:13 PM
26 April 2019.

26 April 2019.

26 April 2019 7:15 PM
25 April 2019.

25 April 2019.

25 April 2019 8:17 PM
24 April 2019.

24 April 2019.

24 April 2019 8:16 PM
23 April 2019.

23 April 2019.

23 April 2019 8:16 PM
18 April 2019.

18 April 2019.

18 April 2019 8:15 PM
17 April 2019.

17 April 2019.

17 April 2019 8:15 PM
Features
#WaterWatch
#WaterWatch

Cape dam levels drop to 52.2%. Find out more about how to save water.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nedbank brings you a wrap of the day’s business news as well as insight into trends and expert advice on all things money-related.
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram
Personal Finance with Warren Ingram

A collection of wealth manager Warren Ingram's regular contributions to The Money Show - brought to you by RMB.
RMB Solutionist Thinking
RMB Solutionist Thinking

Bruce Whitfield presents an insightful new series that celebrates great thinking and what it takes to be a solutionist thinker.
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News
2019 South African general election: Analysis and News

All the analysis and build-up to the 2019 general election.
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler
Good to Know with Wendy Knowler

Good to Know gives subscribers insights into the most common mistakes made by consumers in South Africa.
EWN Headlines
SA govt says Chinese loan to Eskom not in jeopardy
SA govt says Chinese loan to Eskom not in jeopardy

The South African government and Eskom are working to ensure the transfer of funds from CDB to Eskom, the public enterprises ministry said in a statement.
Nzimande: Traffic officers who take bribes tarnish law enforcement image
Nzimande: Traffic officers who take bribes tarnish law enforcement image

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande said officers who were on the take were undermining efforts to curb road crashes caused by drunk and reckless drivers.
Give the ANC another chance, Ramaphosa pleads with Mamelodi residents
Give the ANC another chance, Ramaphosa pleads with Mamelodi residents

While addressing Mamelodi residents, President Cyril Ramaphosa told them they couldn’t return the DA to government in this metro.

Crimeline

Send your anonymous tip-offs to 32211 (SMS charged at R1) or visit www.crimeline.co.za

LeadSA

Do the right thing. Visit www.leadsa.co.za

© Primedia Broadcasting

Terms & Conditions

Connect With Us