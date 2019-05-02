02 May 2019.

Nedbank Group’s CEO Mike Brown explains how new banking laws may affect lenders and customers. Prof Mikael Samuelsson, Director of the Solution Space at Graduate School of Business at UCT talk about SA’s upcoming general elections are affecting investment decisions in the country.
