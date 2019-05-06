2019-05-06

6 May 2019 8:26 PM

Mpumelelo Mkhabela, Independent political analyst discusses the importance of polls in the upcoming general elections. Palesa Moloi, CEO & co-founder of ParkUpp talks about her new business. This business has a parking platform like Airbnb where property owners who have idle parking can list it to make extra income from people who would rent it out on a long- and short-term basis. Din Chang, founder of Flux Trends talks about his first jobs, saving and investments strategies.