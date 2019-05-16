16 May 2019 8:14 PM

Ralph Mupita, MTN Group’s CFO discusses the listing of Nigerian business in the continent’s most populous country. Malerato Mosiane, acting chief director for labour at Stats SA describes how the agency collates the data. Fani Titi, Investec’s joint-CEO and Rui Morais, Dis-Chem Pharmacies’s CFO take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results.